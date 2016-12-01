Carrie Rengers

Starbucks to open exactly where everyone thought it would

Wichita State University now confirms what Have You Heard? reported this spring and, really, just about everyone on campus already knew.

Starbucks is building a new full-service store, which will be the first retail operation at the Innovation Campus.

“It’s going to be great for faculty, staff and students already here and will be a draw for the greater Wichita community,” said Emily Patterson, WSU director of facilities planning, in a release.

The release said Starbucks will be 2,000 square feet and be located north of the Woodman Alumni Center, which is near 21st Street and Mike Oatman Drive.

Along with a drive-through, Starbucks will have outdoor seating at a large plaza next to the business.

Currently, there are some Starbucks specialty drinks available at the GroundHouse at Shocker Hall and at the Rhatigan Student Center, but there’s not a full line at either place.

Look for the new Starbucks to open no later than early spring.

