Home Instead Senior Care expands again

Home Instead Senior Care is expanding once again.
“Our family keeps growing,” says CEO Michael Steinberg.
The franchise, which is at 1919 N. Amidon, will remain at the same address but will now be in 3,100 square feet on the first floor of the building.
That’s about 1,000 square feet more than the company previously had.
The franchise, which is based in Omaha, opened in Wichita in 2011.
Steinberg says his administrative staff is growing, but part of the reason behind the latest expansion is to have a dedicated training and orientation space.
“We just had a conference room,” he says. “If we were really lucky and people were really kind to each other, we could maybe fit eight in.”
A classroom at the new space will hold 20.
Steinberg thinks this expansion will be enough for the next five years.
“There’s always the possibility of looking at another office – in El Dorado, for example.”
He says that’s unless he can convince someone else to open another nearby Home Instead franchise.
There’s one in Hutchinson, Steinberg says, but there isn’t anything in any other direction.
“It would be nice to have another neighbor.”
