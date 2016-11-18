An old favorite and a new store open at Bradley Fair

The new White Barn store at Bradley Fair opens on Saturday along with Bath & Body Works next door in its new location.
“So what’s really exciting is it’s two experiences in one store,” says Kara Tipton, who manages both stores. “Altogether, we doubled in size.”
Previously, Bath & Body Works was a couple of stores down next to Victoria’s Secret and White Barn wasn’t at the center.
Last week, a remodeled Victoria’s Secret reopened along with a dedicated space for its Pink concept. That’s a part of the store that’s geared more to college-aged styles. Pink opened where Bath & Body Works had been.
When Bath & Body Works was in that space, Tipton says, “Most of our real estate was for soaps and lotions.”
She says half of the store’s customers purchased candles, though.
“We didn’t really feel like we were maximizing that enough,” Tipton says. “That customer wasn’t getting that full experience they really deserved.”
She says White Barn is “fragrance first” and also has a lot of gifts and home decor items built around candles.
“The White Barn … is that elevated experience where you get the home decor that goes with it,” she says. “You can get the full package for your tables.”
She says the store is a lot more fun than some other shopping experiences.
“It’s not like when you go jean shopping and it’s like a chore,” Tipton says. “There’s always going to be a smell that matches you. So you always walk out happy.”
Joni Miller, who manages Victoria’s Secret and Pink, says some customers are so excited about those remodeled and expanded stores, they’re coming in every day.
“It makes them feel amazing whenever they come in,” she says. “Customers love it.”
Miller says Pink is “able to make them feel beautiful even when they’re comfortable.”
Tipton says she and her employees have really missed their customers and are eager for the reopening.
“I think because our store has been closed since July … we were more than ready.”
She says employees can’t wait to greet customers Saturday “and just hang out with them.”
Carrie Rengers
