Wink Hartman Sr. may open downtown grocery

Key Construction vice president Chris Beasley gives a tour of updates at the Douglas, three buildings that used to be collectively known as the Exchange Place project. (Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle)
Nancy Loescher is one of the partners in the new Courtside Homes behind their Nahola Fitness Center on West Central. There will be tours of the duplexes from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Carrie Rengers/ The Wichita Eagle
DSW shoppers (from left) Lindsay Zimmerman, Brittany Sweeney, Jennifer Cox, Lindsay Schroeder and Briann Ash discuss why they put the Greenwich Place store's opened NG date on their calendars. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle
Bud Palmer is having a 9 a.m. auction Thursday at the Market Centre to prepare the building to be redeveloped as apartments. Here he shows some of what will be available. Carrie Rengers/ The Wichita Eagle