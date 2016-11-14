Longtime restaurant building is demolished

The Rowdy Beaver quit being rowdy a long time ago, and now the building at 656 S. West St. that used to be its home is gone.
Developer Christian Ablah of Classic Real Estate is preparing the approximately 60,000-square-foot property to lease. There’s not a tenant yet, though.
Rowdy Beaver, an Arkansas-based bar and restaurant chain, was briefly in the space from 2008 to 2009.
Before that, Willie C’s had been in the building for two decades.
Former Willie C’s owner Bill Rowe says he heard about the building’s demolition.
“Everything has a beginning and an end,” Rowe says.
“We had a great time. A great ride.”
He says a week doesn’t go by without at least three or four people sharing Willie C’s memories with him.
“It’s constant.”
Since closing Willie C’s in 2008, Rowe has focused on his Blue Moon Caterers.
He says Willie C’s “was an important part of my life,” but all the nostalgia around it doesn’t make him want to reopen.
“No,” is his quick and emphatic reply.
“That part of my life’s over.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments