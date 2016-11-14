Longtime restaurant building is demolished

2:15 Broadway Autopark soon to be home to cars, apartments Pause

0:56 Flip'N Toss debuts; Eaton Place store to follow

1:23 Max Aerostructures is Wichita's newest aircraft supplier

7:07 Marshall breaks down big Shocker win

3:17 Shockers won big over Long Beach State

2:01 Judith White wants to know why Wichita's stoplights can't be coordinated

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest moon to Earth since 1948

5:11 Michael O'Donnell wins County Commission race

4:38 Dining with Denise: Wichita's most obscene foods