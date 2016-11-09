AutoZone to open new Wichita store

A new AutoZone is coming to the 37th and Maize Road area.
“We are opening a store there,” says Ray Pohlman, a spokesman for the Memphis-based company.
The store will be at 3710 N. Maize Road just south of the intersection.
“Right now it’s slated to open in mid-February,” Pohlman says.
The store will have about 7,000 square feet of sales space and will hire 10 employees – seven full-time and three part-time workers.
“We call them AutoZoners,” Pohlman says.
This store is part of an aggressive growth campaign for the company, which has about 5,300 stores. Pohlman says with AutoZone’s fiscal year that started in September, the company plans to open 150 new stores in the next year.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
