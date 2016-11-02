Morgan Stanley to combine two offices in one Waterfront space

1:18 Estancia home tours start Thursday Pause

1:10 Neapolitan pizzeria to open soon

3:28 BTK's daughter speaks out for victims

7:28 Triple-homicide news conference on Monday morning

2:31 Wichita State's Markis McDuffie at MVC media day

0:46 LaMar's Donuts ask customers to choose between presidential pastries

2:29 KU basketball coach Bill Self unhappy with team's performance in exhibition

0:59 Man critically injured in shooting

0:44 WSU's YuMi the robot at NBAA