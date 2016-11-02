Morgan Stanley to combine two offices in one Waterfront space

No one appears especially eager to talk about it, but Morgan Stanley is going to be combining its two Wichita offices at a new building in the Waterfront at 13th and Webb Road.
The firm is planning to take 12,000 square feet on the second floor of the Hinkle Law Building.
The building is on the water between Commerce Bank and Delta Dental of Kansas.
No one with Morgan Stanley or the building ownership will comment on the deal.
The two Morgan Stanley offices won’t move until around this time next year.
Legacy Morgan Stanley is at 8521 E. 21st St.
Legacy Smith Barney is a block away in the Capitol Federal building at 8301 E. 21st St.
When Morgan Stanley formed a joint venture with Smith Barney a few years ago, both companies still had time left on their leases. They have a combined 14,000 square feet in those spaces.
It sounds like Morgan Stanley planned to take more square footage in the Hinkle building but then didn’t need as much after seven financial advisers and six support staff members left in September to form 6 Meridian.
Once Morgan Stanley consolidates in its new building, there still will be space available on the second floor along with more on the first and sixth floors.
Hinkle Law Firm is on the third, fourth and fifth floors, and Murfin Inc. is going to take the seventh floor of the seven-story building.
Look for more information on the Morgan Stanley consolidation soon.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments