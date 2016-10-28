One Casey’s General Store to close, another to open

Casey’s General Store is closing its store in Maize but hopes to open a new one on the west side.
“I’d say the two were separate decisions,” says Sam James, director of finance for the Iowa-based company.
The new deal isn’t finalized yet – it’s pending city approval – but the chain has a contract on a site at the southeast corner of 29th and Tyler.
If all goes well, the 4,300-square-foot store likely would open next summer with 16 fueling stations, pizza, sub sandwiches and a large coffee bar and fountain drink area.
The Casey’s at 4605 Maize Road is going to close for good at 11 p.m. on Sunday.
“We’ve had that store there a long time, and it just wasn’t working out, unfortunately,” James says.
Casey’s has 1,940 stores in 14 Midwestern states, 500 of which now have pizza delivery services.
Wichita Casey’s stores will join that list in the coming year.
Customers will be able to call or order online in the evenings between 4:30 and 9.
“We typically try to cover an entire market,” James says.
He says the chain’s pizzas are made from scratch daily.
Though there’s a slight chance the new west-side store won’t happen, James says he expects permits will be finalized in the next few months, and then the store will take five or six months to build.
