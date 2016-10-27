Pottery Barn to open – at last

Some people thought it might never happen in Wichita, but at last, Pottery Barn is opening at Bradley Fair on Friday.
“We’re down to the wire,” says publicist Jess Haro. “We’re ready.”
The store opens at 10 a.m. on Friday and will be open seven days a week.
“This Pottery Barn is really a hybrid of what is our traditional Pottery Barn,” Haro says.
That means there are the store’s recognizable concrete floors, black-and-steel accents and high ceilings.
“It just gives it that really open feel,” Haro says.
So, too, does a large, dramatic skylight in the center of the store.
Haro describes the store as having an industrial-modern look within the store’s traditional aesthetic.
Wichita’s Key Construction was the contractor.
Along with selling furniture, home decor and gifts, Pottery Barn also is placing a particular emphasis on its design services.
“Our new design library is just absolutely stunning,” says district manager Renea Rodgers.
Services include helping customers find the right pieces for their homes, decorate for parties, trim their Christmas trees or set their dining tables.
“We’re known for that beautiful entertaining scape,” Haro says. “That wow moment.”
Bridal registries are also a focus, Rodgers says.
The Wichita Pottery Barn is the 187th in North America.
For the rare person who hasn’t been to a Pottery Barn, Rodgers says, “We’re excited to take them on the tour in our store.”
Haro says whether it’s a single small item someone needs or an entire room redesign, Pottery Barn can do it.
“We’re here to help people make their dream homes.”
