Paramount Marketplace adjusts opening date

Work is coming along at the new Paramount Marketplace, but the store will open more like the end of November instead of the beginning of it as planned.

Paramount, which is a sister store to the similarly named Paramount stores on the west side and in Augusta, is opening in the former Dillons space at the Prairie Village Shopping Center at 13th and Woodlawn.

The 35,000-square-foot store will have antiques like the other stores along with fashion, jewelry, home decor and gifts.

The store, which will have exposed beams and lighting for an industrial feel, will be open seven days a week. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Interested vendors can apply at www.paramountantiquemall.com/dealer-application.html or call at 316-269-4477.

Paramount also is hiring employees for the store. Interested applicants can apply in person at 3413 W. 13th St.

Look for information soon about an early December grand opening.

