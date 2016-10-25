Positive Directions moving the shortest distance possible

Positive Directions is moving so close to its current space that the south wall of its existing space is going to become the north wall of its new space.
The HIV and AIDS service organization, which started in 1999, has been in almost 2,000 square feet at 414 S. Commerce.
This week, it’s moving to a space about a third that size at 416 S. Commerce.
That’s where Apples & Arrows most recently was.
“The big thing is for cost,” executive director Brett Hogan says of the move.
In the past, the organization offered case management, a food pantry and housing and medical case management services.
“Now all we have is the prevention program,” Hogan says.
That includes education and awareness along with prevention. It also includes the Bodyguards program with help from volunteers and what Hogan calls a street team.
Due to construction, on-site testing will be on hiatus until early December.
In a previous stint with Positive Directions, Hogan was a prevention coordinator. He left to work somewhere else for a time, but Hogan says, “My heart never really went with me.”
He returned in September and says he feels a passion for this work.
“I love it,” Hogan says. “This is a really worthy … cause.”
There’s room enough at the new space that the Jones Gallery, an art gallery within Positive Directions, will move with it.
The existing office will be open for its last Final Friday this week and then open for business at the new space on Monday.
