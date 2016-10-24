‘Sexy city cowgirl’ furniture, home decor coming to Eaton Place

Wichita fans of Anthony’s Farmhouse 5 who aren’t fans of the hour it takes to get there will be happy with Cheris Coggins’ news.
She’s opening a second furniture and home decor store in Wichita.
“I just thought, you know, it’s now or never,” says the 55-year-old.
Coggins is opening Urban Interiors by Farmhouse 5 in 2,300 square feet at Eaton Place in downtown Wichita.
“I love the downtown energy,” she says. “It’s just fun to see what’s happening there.”
Coggins opened her first store four years ago. She chose the Farmhouse name because “it was a rural community, and I knew I wanted to do home decor and furniture.”
The “5” stands for Coggins, her husband, Charles, and their three children.
“I’ve been happy doing this here,” Coggins says.
She might have been content with the one store, but she says she has customers who come from Wichita and other areas who’d like her to open just a little closer.
Coggins says she will offer custom upholstery and will try to buy only one of everything “so that your neighbor is not going to have what you have.”
She says she’ll have “fresh, exciting, fun things.”
“My philosophy on home decor is just … for people to live with what they love.”
What Coggins likes is what she calls a “sexy city cowgirl” look, which is how she describes what she’s going to try to do with the new store.
“And made in America is important to me, too.”
Coggins says she’ll have some gift and jewelry items from local and regional artists as well.
“Those things are real important to me.”
Craig Simon of Landmark Commercial Real Estate represented Eaton Place, and Landmark’s Ted Branson represented Coggins.
Coggins says she hopes to open Urban Interiors before Christmas.
She’s keeping the store in Anthony as well, but Coggins says she and her family are “very, very, very excited to be becoming a part of the Wichita community.”
