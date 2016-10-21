Sprouts has opening date; AAA to move at Piccadilly Square

The new Sprouts Farmers Market that’s under construction at Piccadilly Square at Central and Rock Road now has an opening date: Jan. 25.
This time last year, the Phoenix-based company – which has stores that are a cross between a specialty grocery and a more conventional grocery store –confirmed it’s coming to Wichita.
Sprouts will be in a new 30,000-square-foot building where Piccadilly Market & Grill once was.
The store will be hiring 100 full-time and part-time employees, including store and department managers, cashiers and courtesy clerks. Information is available at Sprouts.com/careers.
This makes the fifth Sprouts in Kansas and the first in Wichita.
“We do anticipate to continue growing in the area,” says spokesman Diego Romero.
He can’t say yet if that means a Sprouts is a possibility for the west side, too.
Last year, Sprouts started a Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation to donate to nonprofits that support healthy causes. Last year, the foundation gave $1.3 million through what it calls its neighborhood grants. This fall, it’s giving $1.6 million to a variety of organizations.
For information on next year’s awards, check out sprouts.com/neighborhoodgrants.
Also at Piccadilly Square, the AAA insurance office is moving within the center. The new office, which opens Monday, is next to where Sprouts will be.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments