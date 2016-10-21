Work close to starting at Henry’s, but is it for The Eagle?

There’s new construction fencing around the former Henry’s department store building at the northeast corner of Broadway and William, which is in preparation for remodeling at the space.
Last month, Have You Heard? reported that businessmen Brandon Steven, Dave Burk and Dave Wells are buying the building from Slawson Cos. and may remodel the space for a new home for The Wichita Eagle.
However, that doesn’t mean there’s a deal in place.
Eagle president and publisher Roy Heatherly says nothing has been signed.
“It’s still our number one choice,” he says. “We would love to be there.”
In May, The Eagle moved its printing and packaging operations to Kansas City, Mo., and now no longer needs its 181,000-square-foot building at 825 E. Douglas for presses and other operations.
Cargill has selected The Eagle’s current address as the site for its new headquarters.
Steven, Burk and Wells purchased The Eagle’s property earlier this year and will be building new headquarters for Cargill there.
The trio also owns property at the northeast corner of Second and St. Francis, which is The Eagle’s other possible new home.
The Eagle would occupy the first floor of a new two-story building at Second and St. Francis, and other tenants would be on the second and third floors.
As previously reported, Henry’s is the more likely choice.
We’ll let you know when there’s a deal.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments