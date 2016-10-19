Nearly half-century-old yarn shop to close

The Heritage Hut had almost made it to the half-century mark, but the 45-year-old yarn shop isn’t going to quite get there.
That’s because owner Mary Konecny is retiring.
“It’s very hard, needless to say,” she says. “Hard to walk away from all those friendships you develop, which is probably why I kept at it as long as I have.”
Konecny has daily sit-and-stitch classes for all levels of knitters and crocheters.
“There’s a lot of – oh, gosh – friendships, communities that develop sitting around the table,” she says. “You get to know their families.”
Konecny says she sells supplies for knitting, crocheting, weaving and tatting, a technique used to make knotted lace.
Another owner started the business in 1971, and Konecny bought it in 1993 and moved it to 2820 E. Douglas in 2001.
Konecny started a liquidation sale on Tuesday and began telling customers she’s closing.
“Everybody’s pretty surprised and … sorry that there’s not going to be a local yarn shop that caters strictly to the fiber yarn arts,” she says.
The sale will continue into December. Konecny hasn’t set a closing date yet. Though she’s not actively trying to sell the business, Konecny says she’s open to it.
If that doesn’t happen, Konecny says, she’ll look for someone to lease the 1,500-square-foot space.
Look for final sale dates in December.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
