Hampton Inn Hotel coming to northwest Wichita

When Slawson Cos. announced its Cadillac Lake project at the southeast corner of 29th and Maize Road, broker Jerry Jones said it would be a mixed-use development with retail, restaurants, offices and a possible hotel.
It turns out the hotel is the first business to be announced there.
Wichita native Rick Huffman, CEO of HCW Development, is opening an 88-room Hampton Inn Hotel overlooking the lake.
“It does give a nice view,” he says of the lake, “and yet it’s got visibility off of Maize Road.”
The hotel is taking just over 2 acres of the 35-acre development, which will be next to a 95-acre urban wetland park that the city is developing.
“The lakeside hotel will be a great first project for the Cadillac Lake development,” Jones says. “We’re looking forward to announcing other projects … over the coming year.”
This is the first of two hotels Huffman will announce in the next month.
HCW, which has offices in Wichita, Phoenix and Huffman’s current home of Branson, Mo., has no other hotels in Wichita yet but does have the Vue apartments at 29th and Ridge Road. There are 100 units already open there, and there will be 184 by the end of the year.
“Leasing’s been doing awesome,” Huffman says.
He says the Vue also is on a lake.
“If they’re available, we like ’em.”
The four-story, 53,975-square-foot Hampton will be the chain’s latest prototype, which features glass-enclosed showers instead of bathtubs, a gift shop in the lobby, an outside gathering area with fire pit and lounge seating, an indoor pool facing the lake and especially fast internet connections for business travelers.
There are 80 standard rooms and eight suites.
Huffman says there aren’t a lot of hotel options in that area.
“There’s a lot of activity out there and very few rooms,” he says. “This is kind of filling a void.”
The activity – including retail and restaurants – is what drew Huffman.
“What hotel guests like is a big variety of food.”
Huffman says there’s a Bonanza across the street at Slawson’s NewMarket Square development.
LK Architecture is the architect for the Hampton hotel, Rose Hill Bank is providing financing, and Kinseth Hotel Corp. is the management company.
A contractor is yet to be named. The project goes out to bid next week. Then, once permitting is complete, construction will start. The hotel is expected to be ready by the fall.
Huffman is finalizing another hotel for Wichita on the east side, though it’s one that probably won’t be on a lake.
Look for details on it next month.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments