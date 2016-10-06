Wichita Airstrike Martial Arts to move and greatly expand

Wichita Airstrike Martial Arts owner T.J. Thomas is expanding his business in a few different ways.
The business, which is in its third year, is making a big jump from 2,400 square feet near Central and Tyler to 12,000 square feet at 600 S. Tyler next to Side Pockets.
“It’s a very big jump,” Thomas says. “The demand’s forced us to look for a new location.”
He says martial arts is extremely popular right now.
Thomas teaches a combination of self defense and bully defense and also extreme martial arts, “kind of like you see in the movies.”
That involves multiple spins followed by a kick and also some weapon throwing.
“It’s pretty cool,” Thomas says. “Like what you might see from a stuntman in a movie, or Ninja Turtles. A lot of my kids think they’re Ninja Turtles.”
There will be a grand opening at the new space on Oct. 15, at which time he’ll offer $20 six-week trials.
With the expanded space, Thomas also is going to add tumbling and, next year, cheerleading.
He says that should make it easier for parents who have multiple children wanting to do different activities at the same time.
“I wanted them to have a place to do it all under one roof.”
Eventually, Thomas says he might expand his business to a second site.
“We’d definitely consider an east-side location.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
