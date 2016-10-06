Paisley Parrot Fashion Truck by K. Lane’s to debut

More than a quarter-century ago, before she opened stores in Anthony and then Wichita, K. Lane’s Boutique owner Diana Schmidt did direct sales by going to people’s homes.
While she’s still keeping her stores, Schmidt is going to be going to homes once again, but this time she’ll be driving a truck – the Paisley Parrot Fashion Truck by K. Lane’s.
“It’s kind of like I’ve come full circle,” Schmidt says. “To me, the most fun with the truck is going to be going to someone’s driveway.”
The truck will debut with next week’s Holiday Galleria.
Schmidt says she wanted the truck for a couple of reasons.
“It just opens up a whole lot of avenues,” she says. “And the fact that I get bored about every three years and need to try something new.”
The vehicle is a former FedEx truck.
“You could easily stand six or eight people in there comfortably,” Schmidt says. “It’s way more roomy than I expected.”
The truck also holds more than 500 pieces of clothing.
“It’s very well designed,” Schmidt says.
She says other drivers might want to beware, though.
“Driving it’s a new experience for me, so I suggest they give me a wide swath,” Schmidt says.
Not that she’s not trying to be careful.
“I’ve been interviewing my UPS drivers and my FedEx drivers,” Schmidt says.
Their top advice so far?
“They’re like, just don’t get in a situation where you have to back up.”
