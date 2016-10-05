Chilton Billiards & Spas plays rooftop pool once again

The signature giant pool balls that used to be atop Chilton Billiards & Spas at its previous location finally are being installed at its new one at 700 S. Broadway.
New is a relative term. The company has been at the South Broadway site for three years, but the balls weren’t available to put up until more recently.
Owner Chris Simons says customers have been asking about the balls for those three years and are thrilled to see that they’re being installed on the building.
All but the 8-ball, which the business is using to take to shows, will be reinstalled in time for Chilton’s 70th anniversary celebration Oct. 14, 15 and 16.
There will be a storewide sale throughout that weekend and hot dogs and drinks from noon to 2 p.m. on Oct. 15.
