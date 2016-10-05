Save-A-Lot to open in former Dillons space

A new Save-A-Lot store is in the works for the former Dillons space at 1640 S. Broadway, which opened in 1953 as a Kroger store.
Dillons closed in 2014.
Work is underway at the site, which is at the southeast corner of Harry and Broadway, but no one there would comment on the project.
The store has gone through a permitting process with the city, but a spokeswoman for St. Louis-based Save-A-Lot says she doesn’t have any information on a potential store yet.
“We don’t try to keep it a secret,” Chon Tomlin says. “We just try to manage expectations.”
There’s already a Family Dollar and Walgreens at the intersection.
There are more than 1,400 Save-A-Lot stores nationally.
Tomlin says the stores usually are 15,000 to 16,000 square feet and carry discounted items with a limited range of offerings within product areas.
She says that means the stores are fairly small and typically carry the most popular brands and sizes within a product category, but they don’t have a lot of excess products.
Tomlin calls them more fine-tuned stores.
Though Tomlin says she can’t say if a store is planned for Harry and Broadway, she says, “As soon as we can confirm, we will confirm with the community.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments