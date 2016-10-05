What is the Art of Escape?

Is there room for another room escape business in Wichita?
Joshua Goodwin thinks so.
The 21-year-old and his girlfriend, Amarah Edwards, and friends Isaac Herndon and Zora Breazeale are opening Art of Escape on Oct. 14 at 3540 W. Douglas, which is a couple of blocks east of West Street.
Even though there are already similar businesses that have been opening in the Wichita area, Goodwin says they can feed off of one another and refer customers to the others.
“That’s going to be really important,” he says.
Like the other businesses, Art of Escape will have themed rooms that players try to solve puzzles in and escape from.
“Believe it or not, we actually have nine rooms planned,” Goodwin says.
Only four will be operational at once. After customers play those, Goodwin says, it makes sense to refer them to other room escape businesses, and he says he hopes that’s what the other businesses do when their customers complete those room escapes.
“Of course, not everyone escapes,” Goodwin says of his rooms. “They are a bit challenging.”
There’s always an emergency escape available, though.
Art of Escape will be in about 3,500 square feet and be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
On its first day in business, however, it will open at 7 p.m. with only one game: the Heist, in which players try to crack a bank vault.
“No pun intended there,” says Goodwin, whose day job is in the loan department for Rose Hill Bank.
Goodwin says he and Edwards played in a fun Kansas City room escape that inspired them and their friends to open this one.
“We have the right skill set between the four of us.”
If you want to check out Art of Escape this month, Goodwin says to use promo code “pre20.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
