Need to recycle something? Don’t go to Dillons

Dillons and Waste Connections are no longer partnering to offer recycling at 10 Dillons stores across Wichita and Derby, most of which have offered the service for about a decade.
“We did have to make that difficult decision,” says Dillons spokeswoman Sheila Lowrie.
“What it boils down to is because there were issues with illegal dumping, it really became a safety issue for our associates,” she says. “The program was not being used the way it was intended, which was for a recycling option.”
She says a lot of times, furniture, mattresses, refrigerators, broken windows and other items that can’t be recycled were left at the bins.
“We’ve seen a number of things being dumped at that site.”
In addition to a safety concern, she says, there was a sanitation issue as well.
Lowrie says all the recycling bins were installed before Waste Connections began offering curbside service to residential customers in 2009.
“Their growth in that program has jumped substantially since it began,” Lowrie says. “It’s encouraging to see so many people are taking advantage of that easy service.”
She says Waste Connections is now offering a program for new customers to try curbside recycling for free for six months.
“We did work with Waste Connections to offer that service … because that’s important to us.”
The former recycling bin areas will now be used for parking.
