Route 54 Autoworx to share Global Collision Centers space

Evolution Autoworx is moving into new commercial space next week and is rebranding as Route 54 Autoworx.
The 9-month-old business has been operating in a residential area and could work on only one car at a time.
Now, the business is going to sublease three bays from Global Collision Centers on East Kellogg between Greenwich and 127th Street.
“Actually, they’re our biggest customer,” says Pat O’Malley, who owns Route 54 with Eddie Burris and Dale Williams.
Burris and Williams are longtime mechanics. O’Malley handles sales.
O’Malley said Route 54 will do everything from oil changes to engine replacements.
Global Collision does auto body work, and O’Malley says being in the same place will be handy “instead of hauling cars back and forth.”
The new repair shop opens on Monday.
“There’s not many independent shops on the east side of Wichita,” O’Malley says.
He says the business’ tagline will be “We give you dealership quality at independent prices.”
The Route 54 partners will keep their existing shop near Mt. Vernon and Greenwich.
“We’re going to keep that shop as something to flip cars in,” O’Malley says.
There’s a chance for west-side space one day, too, he says.
“What we might do is look for a second location down the road, maybe where the other Global Collision Center is on the west side of town.”
We’ll let you know if that happens.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
