Pottery Barn offers sneak peek at lofty new store

Audrey Adrian, a community manager with the Estancia development at 37th and Ridge Road, discusses the home tours that will start with an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday. (Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle)
Business columnist Carrie Rengers conducted an investigation earlier this summer into what her first three chickens -- Speedy, Sneaky and Armoire -- were up to on her patio. (Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle)
TJ James first began taking apart phones and putting them back together as a child. Now he'll be paid to do it at his new River City iRepair at Eaton Place in Old Town. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle
The sign at the Palace West Theatre caught fire Saturday night and almost looked like a special effect. Theater owner Bill Warren says if it had been a planned effect, it would have been much more spectacular. Video courtesy of Clinton Franey