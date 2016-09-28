Nifty Nut House close to moving into expanded space

Early this year, Have You Heard? reported that Nifty Nut House is moving from 8,000 square feet over a couple of buildings at Elm and St. Francis to a 10,000-square-foot building at the same property.
The move is getting close.
“We’re hoping to be in this building a little after Halloween,” says Steve Jahn, who owns the business with his wife, Michelle.
“More or less we’re building a new store, and then all I’ll have to do is move product,” Jahn says.
At the moment, he’s working on the parking lot.
“It was kind of a hodgepodge,” Jahn says of the previous gravel and asphalt parking space.
“It just wasn’t the most user friendly.”
Now, he says, there will be concrete, striping, lights and wide stalls.
“We’re going first class.”
Jahn is working on putting in a new floor at the space along with buying new counters, which will tie in with the floor color.
It sounds like Jahn would have been fine with the ceiling color, “but, since my wife’s involved,” it’s likely to be repainted.
“We’re still communicating about that.”
Once the move happens, Jahn says, the existing store will be turned into “an over-improved warehouse, at least for now.”
The parking lot should be done next week, which is good timing, because the popular store’s business continues to get busier this time of year.
Starting from the beginning of the school year through the holidays, Jahn says, “It just ramps up.”
He says he appreciates customers being patient with everything.
“Thanks for working with us through the mess. It’ll all be worth it in the end.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
