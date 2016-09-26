Popular Bradley Fair store reopens

Creating a new store where an existing one is isn’t as easy as doing a bit of remodeling and then reopening.
Just ask Beth Tully, CEO of Cocoa Dolce Artisan Chocolates, which is reopening in Bradley Fair on Monday after three weeks off to redo the space.
Tully says the idea of a whole new store is similar to “your child is off to college and then somebody drops a baby off in a willow basket on your doorstep.”
The new store will have more pastries and other desserts along with an expanded line of alcohol, such as whiskey and signature cocktails.
It will serve as a prototype for any future Cocoa Dolce stores out of the market.
The new store has art and custom furniture from a number of Wichita artists.
With the reopening, there will be scratch cards with $5 to $500 in store credit for the first 100 customers.
Also, there will be $10 wristbands for chocolate with every purchase throughout the year, which will benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments