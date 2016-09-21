Carrie Rengers

September 21, 2016 4:14 PM

You don’t say

Carrie Rengers

Have You Heard

By Carrie Rengers

“Lie – say you are. Or not.”

1 Million Cups organizer Kenton Hansen joking that if audience members need an incentive to go to the upcoming Accelerate the Heartland, they could ask for the lowest-priced ticket set aside for struggling entrepreneurs

“There are just some places in the state you don’t want to get sick.”

Vigilias president Elisha Yaghmai, also speaking at 1 Million Cups, on why his telemedicine company is needed in rural Kansas

Carrie Rengers

