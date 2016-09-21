Carrie Rengers

Former restaurant space may return as – a restaurant

Ngai Le recently purchased the building at 4206 E. Harry where a Long John Silver’s used to be. His intent was to put a Vietnamese restaurant there, he says.

Now, though, he says, “I changed my mind, so I’m going to lease it out.”

Le says the property will be more of an investment.

He says he’s still interested in doing a Vietnamese restaurant elsewhere but now is talking to several others about renting the East Harry space. It likely will remain a restaurant.

