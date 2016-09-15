Two new Greenwich Place tenants and several opening dates

UPDATED – Several new stores are close to opening at Greenwich Place, the 106-acre development at K-96 and Greenwich that’s already home to the Wichita Sports Forum, Bed Bath & Beyond, World Market and BuyBuy Baby.
There are also two new tenant announcements.
Maurices, a women’s clothing store, will join the retail lineup, and RibCrib is the first restaurant to be announced for the development.
There’s no opening time line for RibCrib, but Maurices will open in early October as will the new Ulta Beauty.
First up, though, is HomeGoods, a home decor sister store to T.J. Maxx and Marshalls that’s opening on Sunday. Keep an eye out for a possible soft opening on Friday, though.
Next comes Mardel, a Christian book and gift store that will open Sept. 26.
Then comes the highly anticipated Designer Shoe Warehouse, which is better known as DSW. It’s opening Oct. 6.
Then Ross Dress for Less will open the next day on Oct. 7.
These stores are all in a line next to the three existing stores.
Out closer to K-96, Cavender’s is under construction. The Texas-based western wear store won’t open until early 2017.
There are more stores to come, too, so keep checking back for updates.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments