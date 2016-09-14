Addition in the works at Maple and Maize Road retail center

When Aaron Snook and a couple of partners purchased the retail center at the southwest corner of Maple and Maize Road in August 2015, they did so with the intent of cleaning up the “eyesore” of a gas station on the corner of the development.
“I drive by it every day … and it looked like crap,” Snook says. “We bought it with the intent of cleaning it up and making it look nicer.”
The gas station, which Snook says was built in the 1980s and never updated, closed late last year.
Conco Construction is now adding an extra 2,000 square feet to the 2,400 square feet where the station had been. The entire center is about 8,000 square feet.
Snook and his partners plan to use the new space for office and retail.
“John T. Arnold will be listing it probably late next week,” Snook says.
He says there likely will be room for three tenants.
Snook says he has a verbal commitment for one part of the building and is working on other deals as well.
Look for a rendering of the space and tenant information soon.
