Ray Hull: The art of getting it done

Conyers-built vintage dragsters

Readers of Wichita on Wheels are used to seeing beautifully painted, running driving cars, trucks and motorcycles on this page. But this week, we got to take a rare, behind-the-scenes look at some amazing work in progress, a homegrown example of metal mastery in action at Crown Custom LLC, the one-man Wichita fabrication shop operated by Corey Conyers. (Video by Mike Berry / The Wichita Eagle)