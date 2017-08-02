e2e’s Incubator dedicated to helping startups

If you haven’t been to the e2e Incubator, it isn’t because we haven’t tried.
In the past week, we’ve had close to 100 people here for 1 Million Cups and more than double that number came through for our First Year Celebration on Friday.
If you didn’t get a chance to attend or I missed the chance to tell you about it, please let me introduce you to our Incubator and let you know why we consider this division of e2e vital to our overall mission.
First, let me explain that what e2e does is divided into four divisions:
▪ e2e Accelerator – Knowledge, resources and mentorship to take entrepreneurial ventures to the next level.
▪ e2e Funds – Growth and venture capital for local entrepreneurial companies.
▪ Powered by e2e – e2e’s collaborative and inclusive approach to empower programs that bolster entrepreneurship in youth, women and underserved members of the ecosystem
▪ The e2e Incubator – The center-of-gravity of the Wichita entrepreneurial ecosystem providing co-locating, events and creative collisions
As a co-locating/co-working space, e2e’s Incubator is dedicated to providing startups with an economical, flexible and professional place to do business.
The needs and capabilities of new companies are bound to fluctuate. We operate on an adjustable membership model, with no long-term commitment and the ability to scale to the immediate needs of our companies.
We are currently able to offer this support to startups through the generosity of one of our own in-kind supporters: HighTouch Technologies has allowed us to create and maintain our incubator prototype in their building.
Another benefit the e2e Incubator offers to our startup members and to the general public are the events that we hold. These events are designed to bring together not only those who consider themselves active members of the entrepreneurial community, but anyone interested in knowing more about Wichita’s exciting historic and current entrepreneurial stories.
Startup Grind brings successful local entrepreneurs to share their unique stories. 1 Million Cups showcases new and innovative ideas growing locally. This fall, we are offering a series of events that we are calling i2i: Investor to Investor, that will feature seasoned investors sharing their hard-earned knowledge with those who have an interest in investing in startups.
And, of course, we have get-togethers like our First Year gathering that celebrate accomplishments and provide a look forward at what’s to come.
What all these events offer is a chance to network, for diverse people to meet, discuss, understand, build relationships, and see how they can help each other.
Having lived in more than a few communities, I have really come to appreciate how valuable networking is in Wichita. I often describe Wichita as the biggest small town I have ever known. Connections matter here.
Knowledge, introductions and insight are freely given in our community, but none of that happens if the initial contacts aren’t made.
Entrepreneurship isn’t an easy path. e2e is here to help navigate that path in many ways.
The e2e Incubator’s distinct role in that process is to help build a community to support these startups and their founders. The best part is that our everyone benefits when these organizations succeed.
So, if you haven’t had the chance yet, we hope that you will consider coming out to join us and find your place in our diverse community.
Brandy Willett is manager of operations and the e2e Incubator at e2e Accelerator. Contact her at brandy@e2 eaccelerator.com.
