How to stop gossip in four easy steps

1:17 Fire update: 'We're still going from fire to fire to fire' Pause

2:09 Raw footage: Battling wildfires across southwest Kansas

0:59 Helicopters help battle Hutchinson blaze

1:06 Sheriff gives update on Reno County fire

1:51 Trooper escapes wildfires in north-central Kansas

1:20 Fire chief talks about Reno County blaze

1:08 Vigil for Toni Anderson, missing Wichita woman

5:34 Tour of a doomsday bunker, inside luxury survival condos

0:44 Is that a guitar in your pants?