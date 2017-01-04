Entrepreneurship 2016: a year in review

Where to start.
2016 was a year to remember for Wichita. Several initiatives launched. Several moments were celebrated. Several successes highlighted.
Like they say, there’s no such thing as an overnight success. The strides made in Wichita throughout 2016 didn’t just happen. They were a result of late nights at the office, early morning coffees and people gathering around conference room tables striving to make a difference in their hometown.
Most can recall the days when Wichita was a thriving business community with a swagger not seen elsewhere, but somewhere along the way, we lost it. We lost our sense of victory, or so we thought.
What 2016 taught us is that we can rise. We can win. We can redefine ourselves for what will be and not dwell on what was.
2016 didn’t just bring new ventures and new initiatives. It also brought a revitalization desired by many. It brought a renewed swagger that can be seen across Wichita.
Opportunities were created because Wichitans came together to rise to the challenge. They came together to build something new.
2016 brought 1 Million Cups, the e2e Accelerator, eLaunch, Get Started Wichita, Shocker New Venture Competition, Camp Innovation Destination, Innovation U, GroundWork, Create Campaign, STEAM City, Hackathon, Wichitalks, Mini Maker Faire, Accelerate the Heartland, Daymond John and several more.
To highlight a few:
▪ To date, 1 Million Cups has seen nearly 80 entrepreneurs take the stage to pitch their businesses. That’s 80 opportunities for an entrepreneur to connect with potential customers, investors and business partners.
▪ The e2e Accelerator went from an idea to reality in less than seven months. It brought together more than 60 mentors, business leaders and service providers dedicated to the growth of six Wichita-based entrepreneurs over a 12-week program that culminated at the initial Annual Accelerate the Heartland conference in October.
▪ Wichita State University brought eLaunch to the community to develop and foster entrepreneurial activity that will lead to the commercialization of technology-based ideas.
▪ Chris Callen of Builders Plus Construction launched Groundwork in its new headquarters off Douglas, which is now home to six Wichita-based start-ups.
▪ The Create Campaign held its second annual event that brought together more than 100 minority business leaders to offer a sustainable framework to help strengthen their businesses as part of current economic development growth strategies.
▪ Camp Innovation Destination brought together 30 high school students from the Wichita area to experience entrepreneurship for the first time over a six-week period.
▪ Innovation U, a program designed by Wichita Northwest DECA students, focuses on encouraging an innovative mindset among K-8 students and empowering them to “Do Entrepreneurship.”
▪ Two local entrepreneurs, Trevor Crotts and Miguel Johns, had the opportunity to experience “Shark Tank” first-hand by sharing the stage with “The People’s Shark,” Daymond John, at the Wichita chamber’s annual meeting in December.
Entrepreneurship was brought back to the forefront of the community in 2016. It challenged each of us to go the extra mile and began to challenge communities near and far.
Communities like El Dorado launched Connect & Caffeinate, and Mulvane developed Kan Launch. Both are unique to their communities, but each of them is entrepreneurial.
2017 will be a year of progress. A year of growth. A year to build on the foundation that has been built in years prior.
So, what’s on the horizon?
▪ Startup Grind (www.startupgrind.com/wichita). Launching Jan.12, Startup Grind is where local entrepreneurs, innovators, educators and investors share personal stories and lessons with budding entrepreneurs about what they did to build a company.
These monthly fireside chat interviews will provide opportunities to connect with amazing companies and the people behind them, tap into a strong support network, form meaningful connections and gain inspiration for the entrepreneurial journey ahead.
▪ 1 Million Cups (www.1millioncups.com/wichita). It continues to draw a crowd of more than 70 entrepreneurs to its weekly gatherings. 1 Million Cups is excited to announce that it will move to a new location on Feb. 1: Distillery 244.
2017 will be about progress. Progress to return Wichita to the entrepreneurial powerhouse it once was.
2016 was a spectacular year, but 2017 is going to be even better.
Jacob Wayman is director of the e2e Accelerator. Contact him at jacob@e2eaccelerator.com.
