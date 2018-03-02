Can’t get a title to the used car? Here's what to do

Consumers who purchase used cars always hope they aren’t getting a lemon. Sometimes, however, the sour taste in their mouths can come less from the car and more from the title delays. One important way to assure that your deal is sweetened is by knowing your rights when you buy a used car. The Better Business Bureau is spotlighting some warnings made by the Sedgwick County District Attorney and the County Treasurer.
In a recent news conference, the two offices highlighted a growing area problem with the timeliness of used car dealers getting titles to purchasers. To anyone buying a used car the matter of getting the car’s title within 60 days is vital. By law you cannot drive a car beyond the 60-day limit without a title.
The D.A.’s office has seen a rise in complaints regarding this issue for the past 3 years. Thirty-five complaints were filed in 2016; 40 in 2017. In the first 2 months of 2018, 44 complaints were filed.
Why the delays?
It’s always possible that a delay is attributable to nothing malicious – just simple bad bookkeeping. But in more cases the problem could be because a dealer is about to go out of business. Several of the complaints near Christmas of 2017 were related to this. (And were later made good by the dealer.)
Dealers may not actually have the title because their inventory is financed through another entity, also creating delays. Since the finance company has the title, the dealer has no clear title to release to a purchaser.
In a more sinister scenario, a dealer could be holding onto a title in order to leverage yet more money out of the consumer.
Your rights
By law the car dealer must give you the title within 60 days of the purchase. If they do not, on day 61 the sale is invalid. You may return the car to the dealer and get your full purchase price back from them. If they refuse, you should contact The Consumer Protection Division of the District Attorney’s office. A civil lawsuit can be brought against the dealer.
Consumers do not always ask the right questions at the time of purchase. Remember to ask who is in possession of the title. If the dealer does not, ask them who does. Get the reply in writing and don’t just settle for verbal assurance.
Dealers in disguise
Often used car dealers advertise their cars on Craigslist without revealing that they are not an individual but are in fact a car dealer. They do this sometimes to avoid having to abide by the Federal Trade Commission’s used car dealers’ rules.
It’s recommended that you ask to see the seller’s driver’s license before purchasing. Then do an internet search of their name along with words like “used car” and “car sales.” Refuse to deal with them if you find they are used car scammers. Also: double check to see if the name and address on the license matches that on the title. (And be sure to ask to see the title before closing the deal.)
Go into any used car transaction with a bit of skepticism. Ask questions and get things in writing. You do not want to find your perfect used car only to get tangled up in title hassles.
Denise Groene is state director of the Better Business Bureau of Kansas. Contact the BBB at 800-856-2417 or bbbinc.org.
