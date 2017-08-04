Getting ready for school? Shopping tips and online safety advice

Ready or not, here comes a new school year.
While it is hit-the-books time for the students in your house, it shouldn’t be break-the-budget time for you.
Rising prices can make it seem that way though, unless you shop wisely.
The National Retail Federation reports that households with school kids will spend an average of $687.72 this year on back-to-school shopping.
But besides budgets there is another vital issue related to the school year: your children’s online safety.
The Better Business Bureau has advice for those who are dealing with shopping costs as well as the issue of students’ online safety.
Shopping smartly
Here are five ways to get the most out of your back-to-school shopping dollars as you fill your students’ backpacks:
▪ Make a list. Compiling (and sticking to) a list of items is much more efficient than impulse buying. Try whenever possible to find the items around the house before you hit the stores. Consider clothing needs as well as basic school supplies.
▪ Create a budget. Know your spending limits and stick to them. Use discount stores when possible for basic supplies like notebooks, folders and pencils. Sign up for sale alerts from your favorite stores and watch ads for coupons.
▪ Look for the fine print. Carefully read ads for quantity restrictions, sale dates and return policies. Return policies are especially important for online purchases.
▪ Network with other parents. Consider doing a clothing swap for gently used items as a way of saving money. Check out the possibility of buying school supplies in bulk and splitting the cost with other households.
▪ Look for student and teacher discounts. Many stores offer them on items like laptops and uniforms. Retailers want to make room for the latest models and may have large discounts on older ones.
Online defenses for your child
It’s difficult to monitor your child’s online activity when they are in school (though most schools do block questionable websites from student use while in the building.)
These tips can help minimize your child’s online risks:
▪ Cyberbullying continues to be a problem. It most often occurs through social media sites, emails and text messages. It’s vital that you talk with your child about their online experiences.
Visit SafeKids.com for many online safety resources.
▪ Reputation-harming online posts can have lasting consequences. Children rarely understand the repercussions of “online is forever.” Make sure your child is aware of the dangers of their posts, especially photographs, being used in the future to cause them harm.
▪ Phishing attempts and identity theft are common. Explain to your child how emails can look authentic but still be fake. Clicking on links in emails can cause malware to be installed on electronic devices. They should never share a password with anyone but you.
Be sure all operating systems are kept updated as a safeguard as well.
▪ Inappropriate content can easily be stumbled upon by your child. SafeKids.com has good advice on this subject for parents.
▪ The online predator threat calls for common-sense rules. If an online communication to your child veers into inappropriate territory, have them end it. They should understand that you must be told about such incidents. Don’t hesitate to contact the police if you have reason to suspect someone.
▪ Privacy protection rules should be reviewed with your children. Let them know that they should never reveal personal information like their name, address, phone number, age, school or friends’ names.
▪ Use your Internet provider’s site-blocking features.
Denise Groene is director of the Better Business Bureau of Kansas. The BBB can be contacted at 800-856-2417 or bbbinc.org.
