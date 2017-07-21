How to keep scam artists from becoming your new Facebook ‘friend’

The unprecedented popularity of Facebook has brought with it new opportunities for scammers and hoaxers.

Some of the fakery appears to be nonthreatening, but some is an outright attempt to steal your money. When it comes to scams, it’s always best to err on the side of caution.

Here is the Better Business Bureau’s advice about dealing with Facebook’s hoaxers and con artists.

‘Don’t friend’ messages

Especially popular lately have been widely circulated messages that read something like this:

“Please tell all the contacts in your Messenger list not to accept friend requests from (someone’s name, often “Jayden K. Smith”). He is a hacker and has the system connected to your Facebook account. If one of your contacts accepts the request, you and all your friends will also be hacked. Forward this to everyone on your contacts list.”

According to the myth-busting site Snopes.com, this is a long-running hoax. Snopes says it is possible that an e-mail message or link posted on Facebook might carry a virus that could infect your computer, but warnings such as the “Jayden K. Smith” one can be dismissed.

It has also been pointed out that this would be a relatively inefficient way of delivering a virus. A much easier way would be fooling someone into clicking to open a malware email attachment. The BBB has warned repeatedly about the dangers of opening attachments in emails.

The most likely negative impact from the “don’t friend” scam is that your Messenger inbox may get clogged up with all the warnings your friends send you.

Fraud via fake friendship

A Facebook scam that has actually claimed victims is one in which a crook “clones” someone else’s page, then messages one of the page’s friends with claims of “free government money.” Another version informs you of grants being “given away” by an organization. Rest assured there are more variations as well.

Scammers do this by sending friend requests in the name of the Facebook user they’re impersonating, hoping recipients won’t notice that they have already friended them. Then they send a message about some easy-money scheme, hiding behind that friend’s name.

Next comes a request to send money in order to acquire a great deal more money. The fake friend’s message will assure that the technique worked for them.

Social media safety tips

Here’s what the BBB hopes you will keep in mind as you use Facebook and other social media outlets:

▪ Be suspicious. Even information from your friends should be carefully considered. If it involves sending or receiving money, watch out!

▪ Don’t accept a friend request without checking to see whether you are already friends.

▪ Consider making your “friends” list visible to “only me” rather than to “public.” This option is in your privacy settings.

▪ Don’t list your e-mail, phone number or family members in your “about” or “intro” sections of your homepage.

▪ Don’t click on links if you’re unsure of the source.

▪ Do a search on yourself and see how much of your private information is widely available.

▪ Use extra caution when on a public computer at a library or hotel. Be absolutely sure you log out when finished.

▪ Keep your firewall security and anti-virus software up to date. Be sure you are using the latest version of all apps and operating systems.

▪ Only log in from trusted wireless networks. Public hot spots are not secure.