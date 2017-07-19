Improving the odds of entrepreneurship

In this day and age, being an entrepreneur is truly glamorized.
Stories of huge wins resonate through the different startup communities like wildfire. Successful entrepreneurs look like rock stars and yes, it’s awesome.
Having that big idea is an adrenaline rush and the positivity around creating awesome products and services is endearing.
But what rarely is talked about is the grind of actually building a business. In most cases, you work more hours than anyone you know, the ups and down are like a roller coaster that never stops, and you’re battling against the statistic that 90 percent of startups fail.
The harsh truth is, not everyone is meant to be an entrepreneur. It’s rare to find an entrepreneur whose journey hasn’t been characterized as much by stress, risk and insane hours as it has been by sparks of insight and triumphant wins.
Those who build a successful business don’t get there by simply wanting it. It takes work – grinding, questioning-your-sanity work.
Even with all those factors, nearly 530,000 businesses are launched every single month. So, what factors, other than a little luck, contribute to the success of a startup?
Over the past year, the e2e has had the privilege of working with 15 Wichita-based entrepreneurs: six through our Accelerator program and nine through LaunchPrep, our partner program with Wichita State University’s Center for Entrepreneurship.
Through these programs, I’ve gained an appreciation and respect for what it means to be an entrepreneur. But most importantly, it provided a clearer picture for what factors contribute to the success of a startup company – mentoring, feedback and support.
Mentoring
It takes a village to succeed as an entrepreneur and having a mentor or mentors that have “been there” is invaluable.
Of course, an entrepreneur can define success in a variety of ways but the best mentors will have actually walked in their shoes and made it through to the other side. A good mentor is direct yet supportive, and the best mentors offer practical, timely advice and encourage an entrepreneur to take action.
Feedback
To truly help an early stage entrepreneur, you have to be brutally honest.
New entrepreneurs have too many family members, friends and colleagues sugarcoating feedback and telling them their idea is great. Entrepreneurs need to be told why their idea will fail.
The market is black and white, so any advice or feedback they receive needs to be, too.
Support
Everyone wants to celebrate the wins, but no one talks about the losses. Business losses are a reality, and it’s when an entrepreneur needs the community most.
Yes, the launch of a new business or technology is exciting and should be celebrated. But when an entrepreneur is making the tough decisions about the future of their business, support is what they truly desire.
We all want the quick wins and the glamor of entrepreneurship, but even within the success stories of Walter Beech, Clyde Cessna, Bill Lear, Dan and Frank Carney, Tom Devlin, Charles Koch, Jack DeBoer, Jeff Turner and Scott Redler – just to name a few – each of these entrepreneurs had their times of doubt. But each can also point to a mentor who guided them, constructive feedback that made them pivot and support that encouraged them to keep pressing forward.
As a community, we should support our entrepreneurs even if that requires tough love every now and then.
