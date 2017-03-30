What’s happening, what’s coming up in Wichita’s technology community

A brief overview of what’s happening in Wichita’s technology community, what’s coming up, and how to stay informed and connected.
The Download
Network Kansas awarded $5,000 each to Knoxx and Kingfit as part of a program to support entrepreneurship. Network Kansas is a state agency that connects entrepreneurs to resources.
KingFit will provide a mobile app that will initially connect those with diabetes and at high risk of diabetes with health educators and key health resources. Knoxx provides a platform that delivers innovative ways for talent to be seen, heard and evaluated using video and other tools that improve the resume-based hiring experience.
GoCreate, a makerspace, prepares for its April 8 opening as part of Wichita State University's Innovation Campus. The membership-based makerspace will provide machinery, 3D-printing equipment and more.
Mike Drescher has developed a jogging stroller called the Jogalong. The Jogalong is more than just an ergonomic running stroller; it also converts into a bicycle trailer and standard stroller. Jogalong will be launching a Kickstarter soon.
Prep Funder pitched at 1Million Cups. Prep Funder is a platform to help entrepreneurs cultivate opportunities to get noticed and connected to key funding resources.
Up Next
Pitches and Pints by Groundwork Startup Hub: Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Aero Plains Brewing, 117 N. Handley
Wichita Industry Research Exchange: April 5 from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at Holiday Inn East, 549 S. Rock Road
Startup Grind featuring Jeff Lange, Founder of RedGuard: April 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lux, 120 E. First St. North
ICTech Connect: April 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Loft 150 at River City Brewery in Old town. Connect with other members of Wichita's technology community
Check out www.startupwichita.com/events for loads of great workshops from a variety of providers.
Sam Foreman, an advocate for entrepreneurship, tech and inclusion, is an attorney at Fleeson Gooing. Contact him at sforeman@fleeson.com and @wichisam on Twitter.
