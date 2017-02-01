New business brewing at Crabby Cat Kombucha

If you think kombucha is a dance step, type of tropical storm or massage, you’re probably just old.
“If you talk to the 18 to 35 demographic, everybody’s going to know about it,” Jim Schreffler said. “People my age, they look at you funny.”
Kombucha is a lightly fermented tea beverage touted by its fans for its supposed health benefits. Although the medical establishment doesn’t necessarily concur, Schreffler, 57, is betting there are enough drinkers of the stuff out there to make it his next career.
He and his wife, Amy, started what they think is the only local commercially licensed kombucha brewery operation – called Crabby Cat Kombucha – this summer.
They’ve put their beverage in GreenAcres markets, The Donut Whole, Reverie Coffee, Mead’s Corner, Beautiful Day Cafe and the downtown YMCA’s cafe.
Crabby Cat Kombucha currently comes in ginger-lime, cranberry-ginger-lemon, coconut-lime and strawberry-lemon flavors.
Schreffler said he’s constantly experimenting with new blends, like one containing elderberry juice and another with hibiscus, sunflower and blackberries. “We’re giving out samples of the elderberry now,” he said. “We take everybody’s feedback seriously, then we tweak it.”
Schreffler said he was introduced to kombucha by his son and has drunk it for years. He thinks it strengthens his immune system and helps with digestion.
“I don’t get sick,” he said.
The Schrefflers were visiting that son in Oregon when they toured a kombucha brewery there.
“It was absolutely delicious when you get it fresh,” Schreffler said. “I looked at my wife and said, ‘You know, nobody’s doing it in Wichita.’ ”
His son’s cat was the inspiration for the name.
Back in Wichita, Schreffler learned to make kombucha through “trial and error. We threw out a lot of pots.”
He said kombucha is a $700 million-a-year industry, with the biggest purveyor, GT’s Kombucha, accounting for $650 million of that.
Kombucha, which is thought to have originated in northern China 2,000 years ago, is made by adding a symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast – called “SCOBY” in the trade – to tea. Like a starter for sourdough bread, the colony is kept alive, added to and reused from batch to batch.
“Some people call it ‘the mother,’ some people call it ‘the mushroom,’ ” Schreffler said. The latter term seems descriptive of the mass that gathers at the top of each pot of fermenting kombucha.
Crabby Cat’s brewery is in a 2,400-square-foot former day care center. One room is kept at a steady 80-degree temperature, which Schreffler said is ideal for the fermentation process.
“We make it in small-batch brewing with 20-gallon pots,” he said. “We pull a certain percentage, then add more tea to it. It’s a constant, continuous brew-type system.”
Schreffler starts his kombucha with black oolong tea. On its own, kombucha is tart with an “apple-ly” taste, Schreffler said. He adds cane sugar juice and fruit juices squeezed fresh from organic fruit. A small amount of carbonation is also added during the bottling process to make it “dance on the tongue,” he said.
Crabby Cat retails for about $4.50 per 16-ounce bottle. Schreffler said that makes it the most expensive kombucha on the shelf, but he says it’s also the freshest. “We don’t want ours to be on the shelf for more than 60 days.”
Schreffler, who’s a licensed plumber and general contractor, said that line of work was great while he was raising a family but he was looking for a change.
“I’m getting too old for crawl spaces.”
Now you know
CRABBY CAT KOMBUCHA
Address: 422 S. Pattie
Phone: 316-302-4402
Owners: Jim and Amy Schreffler
Website: crabbycat.net
