What’s happening, what’s coming up in Wichita’s technology community

A brief overview of what’s happening in Wichita’s technology community, what’s coming up, and how to stay informed and connected.
The Download
KingFit, a startup that will deliver diabetes education through a mobile app using artificial intelligence, recently pitched to Daymond John, star of Shark Tank, and local Sharks Jeff Turner, Christina Long and Scott Schwindeman at the Wichita Regional Chamber’s annual meeting.
Lawn Buddy, a startup that provides on-demand all-season lawn care, reached a milestone, launching its app to the iTunes app store. Lawn Buddy also presented at 1 Million Cups in September.
Quickdraw Studio, a video game design studio focusing on bringing gamification to marketing – and a recent winner of Wichita State’s Shocker New Venture Competition – designed a game featured in Lawn Buddy’s app.
High Touch Technologies, which provides technology solutions for small and mid-size businesses, awarded a scholarship toward a technology-related degree for a Butler Community College student.
Content Kid, a startup working to provide users with cost-effective access to a broad range of online subscriber content from multiple sources, completed customer validation program with Wichita State University’s E-Launch. E-Launch is a WSU Center For Entrepreneurship program that helps technology-oriented companies assess customer validation.
Date Night Genius, a startup that provides a local date night subscription, pitched at 1 Million Cups. Date Night Genius was started in 24 hours at the Accelerate the Heartland conference.
Yule Finder launched its app on the iTunes app store and Google Play. Yule Finder helps users share and find the best Christmas lights in their area.
Up next
Code & Coffee: 7 a.m. Jan. 12 at the Labor Party, 216 N. Mosley
Startup Grind: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Lux, 120 E. First St.
Pitches and Pints: 7 to 10 p.m. Jan. 26 at GroundWork Startup Hub, 1520 E. Douglas, Suite 100
Five to Follow
@dev_ict – Wichita’s coding community
@sethetter – software developer, community leader, champion of civic tech
@kentonh – Software Development Director at Ennovar, community leader, entrepreneur
@WWCodeWichita – Women Who Code Wichita – inspiring women to excel in technology careers
@StartupWichita – great source for news and events involving startups and technology
Sam Foreman, an advocate for entrepreneurship, tech and inclusion, is an attorney at Fleeson Gooing. Contact him at sforeman@fleeson.com and @wichisam on Twitter.
