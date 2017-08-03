Ron Baldwin, chairman and co-founder of CrossFirst Bank, speaking at a groundbreaking for the bank’s Wichita office in 2013.
Ron Baldwin, chairman and co-founder of CrossFirst Bank, speaking at a groundbreaking for the bank’s Wichita office in 2013. Jerry Siebenmark File photo
Ron Baldwin, chairman and co-founder of CrossFirst Bank, speaking at a groundbreaking for the bank’s Wichita office in 2013. Jerry Siebenmark File photo

Banking

Banker Ron Baldwin is Startup Grind Wichita’s August speaker

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

August 03, 2017 11:16 AM

Ron Baldwin, CrossFirst Bank founder and chairman, and former Intrust and Bank IV executive, will be Startup Grind’s August speaker.

After leaving as president and chief operating officer of Intrust in 2005, Baldwin left to help his son, Matt, and daughter-in-law, Emily, with their startup Kansas City businesses, Standard Style Boutique and Baldwin Men’s Shop.

In October 2007, Baldwin and two partners started CrossFirst with $15 million in capital it raised from 200 private investors. Today, the Leawood-based bank has $2.4 billion in assets and six offices in Kansas — including Wichita — Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

Baldwin’s Fireside Chat will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the Lux, 120 E. First.

Tickets are $10 online and $15 at the door, which includes food and drink.

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The future of banking

The future of banking 2:15

The future of banking
Heartland CU breaks ground for new Wichita-area branch 1:07

Heartland CU breaks ground for new Wichita-area branch
Meritrust remodel 0:50

Meritrust remodel

View More Video