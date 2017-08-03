Banker Ron Baldwin is Startup Grind Wichita’s August speaker

Ron Baldwin, CrossFirst Bank founder and chairman, and former Intrust and Bank IV executive, will be Startup Grind’s August speaker.
After leaving as president and chief operating officer of Intrust in 2005, Baldwin left to help his son, Matt, and daughter-in-law, Emily, with their startup Kansas City businesses, Standard Style Boutique and Baldwin Men’s Shop.
In October 2007, Baldwin and two partners started CrossFirst with $15 million in capital it raised from 200 private investors. Today, the Leawood-based bank has $2.4 billion in assets and six offices in Kansas — including Wichita — Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.
Baldwin’s Fireside Chat will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the Lux, 120 E. First.
Tickets are $10 online and $15 at the door, which includes food and drink.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
