Equity Bank plans to merge with Oklahoma banks

The Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank announced on Monday deals to merge with two Oklahoma-based banks, according to a news release.
Equity Bancshares said it plans to merge with the holding companies for Eastman National Bank of Newkirk, Okla., and Patriot Bank of Tulsa, the release said. The deals are expected to close later this year, the release said.
Once final, the deals would represent the 12th and 13th merger agreements for Equity since its inception in 2002.
“We believe these mergers continue our model of adding markets that help our footprint,” said Brad Elliott, Equity’s CEO, in the release. “We’re proud to offer sophisticated, innovative financial products and services coupled with the customization and local decision-making customers expect from a community bank.”
Currently with 37 branch offices in Kansas, Arkansas and Missouri, Equity Bank reported $2.4 billion in total assets as of March. The finalization of the new merger deals would put Equity over the $3 billion mark in total assets, the release said.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments