Bank of America grant to provide job services to young adults

The Wichita Workforce Center is receiving a $40,000 grant from Bank of America to fund the Youth Employment Project.
The money was set to be presented in a ceremony with company and city officials Thursday at the center, 2021 N. Amidon.
Services to young adults through the program include help in writing resumes, job search, preparing for interviews, classes in soft skills, customer service and money management.
“Helping our young adults build the business skills they need to gain confidence and success in the work world is vitally important to their future,” said Shawn Lancelot, Bank of America Wichita Market President, said in a statement. “Bank of America is pleased to partner with Mayor Longwell in providing our Wichita youth assistance that will prepare them for a lifetime of achievements and help build a more sustainable community.”
