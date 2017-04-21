Emprise Bank names Scarpelli as executive vice president

Emprise Bank has named Andrea Scarpelli as executive vice president and senior credit officer, succeeding Monty Briley.
The transition will be phased in, said bank chairman Matt Michaelis.
Scarpelli has a long history in Wichita banking. Most recently, she was community president for Simmons Bank. Before that, she held positions at Security Savings Bank, Bank of America, Koch Industries and Bank IV.
“I have known the majority of people at Emprise for years and am excited to work with this team and am very excited to help move Emprise forward under Matt’s leadership,” she said.
“She was the market president for Simmons Bank and has tremendous experience across all dimensions of banking, and her history in credit will help us to bolster our commercial lending in general,” Michaelis said. “I would say the other thing is that she knows and has worked with several members of Emprise going back to the Bank IV days, and there is a familiarity there.”
