Sunflower Bank to give away $1,892 in celebration of 125 years

Sunflower Bank is giving away nearly $2,000 to celebrate its 125th birthday, according to a news release.
The Salina-based bank, which was originally founded as Farmers National Bank on May 24, 1892, will give away $1,892 to one lucky person to commemorate the milestone.
Those who wish to register for the contest do not need to be bank customers and can do so by visiting any bank location from now through May 19, according to the release.
Sunflower has $1.9 billion in assets and has three Wichita locations.
