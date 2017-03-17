CrossFirst targets May opening for Missouri bank

CrossFirst Bank is expanding to Missouri.
The $2.2 billion bank founded by Wichitan Ron Baldwin plans to open a full-service business and private bank at 4435 Main in Kansas City, Mo., in May, pending regulatory approval.
“We believe it is an important step in the company’s growth to be near the financial center of Kansas City where many of our clients have a place of business,” CrossFirst president and CEO Mike Maddox said in a news release.
CrossFirst Holdings, the bank’s parent company, recently completed a $100 million capital raise to finance the expansion to Missouri.
The Leawood-based bank started in 2007 has offices in Wichita, Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Dallas.
Comments