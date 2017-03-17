IMA’s Kurt Watson to retire in June

IMA Financial Group’s top executive in Wichita, Kurt Watson, will retire effective June 1.
The Denver-based company said Friday that in Watson’s more than 20-year career at IMA, he has helped to grow it from a $25 million business to more than $150 million.
“Kurt helped propel IMA from a three-location office into one of the largest companies of its kind,” IMA Financial chairman and CEO Robert Cohen said in a news release. “His business pedigree has generated immeasurable value for our clients and associates.”
Watson, president and chief operating officer, joined IMA in 1996 after serving 22 years at the former Fourth Financial Corp., the holding company of Bank IV.
“All of us at IMA owe an immense amount of gratitude for Kurt’s contributions,” Cohen said. “For over 20 years he has been a steadfast business partner, and his time at IMA has helped us rewrite how an insurance broker should create value for its clients.”
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
Comments