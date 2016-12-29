Retirement for Intrust’s Wells means more community service

After more than a decade as the public face of the city’s largest, locally based bank, Lyndon Wells is retiring.
Wells, 65, will complete his final day at Intrust Bank on Friday.
The $4.8 billion bank’s division director of public affairs said he plans to continue to be active in the city in the coming years, including continuing his service as chairman of the board of Wichita Area Technical College as well as on the boards of Wichita Community Foundation and Via Christi Health.
Wells also is co-chairman of the Greater Wichita Partnership’s Business Education Alliance and in 2006 served as chairman of the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s kind of part of who I am,” Wells said Thursday. “I was a small town community banker for most of my career, and that role requires community work. It’s what I enjoy doing.
“I care about Wichita and want to continue to see it develop.”
Wells joined Intrust in August 1999 after nearly three years at NationsBank and Bank of America.
Prior to that, he served more than 14 years as community bank president for the former Bank IV in his hometown of Newton and later in Muskogee, Okla.
A graduate of Hastings College in Nebraska, Wells started his banking career in 1973 as a management trainee with the Iowa Des Moines National Bank.
“I’ve been very fortunate to have enjoyed a great career and worked for quality organizations,” he said. “It’s been a great run.”
