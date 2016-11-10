Kevin Lockett joins board of Intrust Bank

Kevin Lockett has joined the board of directors of Intrust Bank, according to a news release.
Lockett is a partner at Fulcrum Global Capital in Kansas City, Mo., a venture capital fund. He previously served as chief executive of the Kansas Bioscience Authority and chief operations officer of the Urban Entrepreneur Partnership at the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.
“We are honored to welcome Kevin to our board of directors,” Charles Q. Chandler IV, chairman and CEO of Intrust Bank, said in a news release. “His extensive experience in business leadership, finance, and entrepreneurial stimulation will prove beneficial to our company.”
Lockett is an accounting graduate of Kansas State University, where he also played football. Lockett and his family are founders of the Lock-ett Up Foundation, which focuses on programs for at-risk youth, the release said.
